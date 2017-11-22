Hockey: Lancaster stay top of the table with Lytham win

Lancaster stayed top of the North Women’s League Division Two North West with a 1-0 win in a feisty affair at Lytham St Annes.

The visitors started the brighter and were soon in front.

When the ball ran loose to Jayde Christeansen on the halfway line, she spotted Nicola Conway in the D and executed a pin-point aerial which Conway took down perfectly and smashed past the ‘keeper.

Lancaster kept the pressure on Lytham closing them down with Chloe Ranson not giving them a second on the ball.

Nina Helme and Hayley Johns worked well picking up the ball and looking to start attack after attack and Lytham couldn’t cope with Lancaster’s speed going forward with Holly Farquharson and Toni Fagan driving down the flanks.

Ali Standeven had a couple of chances but the ‘keeper stood firm.

In the second half the home side pressed in search of an equaliser but Cath Foy and Heather Andrew made sure there was no way through.

Leighan Bleasdale also made some last-gasp saves to keep her clean sheet intact.

With 10 minutes to go Lancaster thought they had got their second goal when they won a penalty corner which Farquharson converted at the far post, but it was chalked off for an infringement much to the visitors’ disappointment.

They lost some composure and went down to 10 players but worked hard to pick up another big three points.

Lancaster 2s drew 1-1 with Lancashire Central Women’s League Premier Division leaders Preston Ladies 1s.

Both goals came in the second half, Beth Hay putting Lancaster in front after a well-worked penalty corner routine.

Goalkeeper Rebecca Halliwell then made some fine saves but Preston found an equaliser after a penalty corner of their own, the first two shots being blocked.

Lancaster 3s won 1-0 at Blackpool 1s in Division Two of the Lancashire Central Women’s League.

Ailsa McKirdy and Katie Adamson-Benz both came close to scoring as chances came at both ends in the first half, Lancaster ‘keeper Lizzie McAdams also in the thick of the action.

The winner came after the interval with Diana Taylor completing an excellent team move.

Lancaster Over 35s got the better of their Kendal counterparts in cup action on Sunday, winning 2-1 on penalty flicks after a 3-3 draw in normal time.

Ali Standeven scored twice with Louise Taylor also on target as Lancaster came from 3-1 down to send the game into a shoot-out.

The city side were thankful that ‘keeper Rachel Mackie was in fine form, her stops setting up Hazel Irwin to confidently fire home the final flick and seal a place in the third round of the England Hockey Tier 2 Competition.