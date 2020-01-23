Hockey: Defeat leaves Lancaster close to relegtion zone

Lancaster 1s succumbed to their ninth defeat of the season which has left them perilously close to the relegation zone, losing to Liverpool Sefton Ladies 1s.

Lancaster started the game quite brightly with Ella Bookless and Libby Thwaites combining well down the right hand side, troubling Sefton’s defence but it was Sefton who scored first after a well worked passing move.

Lancaster worked hard to try to get back into the game and they nearly did when Nicola Conway worked a neat one-two with Julie Walker in the D, but it took a defender’s foot to deny Walker. Another attack down the right saw Conway again the provider when she crossed the ball in, Ali Standeven-Johns got a great touch but saw her shot hit the near post and away to safety.

Lancaster were made to rue these missed opportunities as Sefton made it two before half-time from a penalty corner. With only 10 minutes to go Lancaster grabbed a lifeline when they won a penalty corner – Conway slipped the ball left to Standeven-Johns, who fired home at the near post.

The game then became a little fraught and cards were shown for some strong tackles but Sefton managed to keep pressing hard and saw the game out.

*In a fast-paced and hard-fought game from the offset, Lancaster 2s were delighted to earn three points against Rossall 1s.

Lancaster were awarded a penalty corner which did not go to plan, allowing Rossall to speed the ball up the pitch and force a defensive error leading to their own penalty corner, which they cleanly converted to make it 0-1. In need of the points, Lancaster rallied and a long ball to Beth Davey saw her coolly tap the ball passed the ‘keeper to draw level.

Lancaster continued to press Rossall high and put them on the back foot.

A ball through from the midfield to the forwards provided Katie Oliver the opportunity to convert a great goal.

With 10 minutes to go Lancaster managed to go 3-1 up with a terrific goal from Sophie Christopherson to clinch the victory.