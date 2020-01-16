Heysham golfer Jack Senior finishes fourth a South African Open

Jack Senior, ex-tournament golf professional at Heysham Golf Club and now attached to Fleetwood GC, achieved a personal best on the European Tour by finishing fourth in the prestigious South African Open on Sunday, January 12.

Scoring 269 (-15) behind winner Branden Grace (-21) and runner-up 2010 British Open champion and Louis Oosthuizen (-18), who holed in one during the final round, this was a great achievement for Senior in his first season as a full member of the main European Tour after several failed attempts at the tough annual qualifying school.

Jack received €50k prize money and has risen to 14th place in the 2020 tour rankings, with major big money events in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Oman scheduled for the next few weeks.

Jack was also unlucky not to have finished third, which would have secured a place in the 2020 British Open.