Coastal ABC have their next amateur boxing show on Saturday, September the 7 at their gym at Redrose Community Centre 74 in Morecambe.

Doors open at 6pm, boxing starts at 7pm and it’s £15 a ticket.

On the show will be Troy Gallagher, who won a gold medal in the Liverpool Box Cup two years ago.

He has been out of action for the past 18 months with an injury and this will be his first bout back.

Gallagher who fights at 75kg, is competing in the North West Championships on September 14.