Fury open to Whyte fight

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte insist they are willing to fight later this year.

The World Boxing Council last week ordered that they fight in a final eliminator to challenge WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, who Fury controversially drew with in December.

Morecambe ace Fury will fight for the first time in Las Vegas against Tom Schwarz on June 1, a month before Whyte fights Oscar Rivas in London.

Speaking in a video on social media, 30-year-old Fury said: “I accept the challenge. I’ll fight Dillian Whyte every day of the week.”

Whyte responded by writing: “Let’s do it then. I’d fight you anytime, anywhere.”

The 31-year-old Whyte also remains in contention for a rematch with Anthony Joshua, his long-term rival.

However, despite the pair claiming that they would like to fight each other, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren insists that Fury should remain focused on Schwarz for now.

He said: “Tyson’s said how he feels, it’s out there, I think all that he should be focusing on is the fight that’s taking place on June 15 with Schwarz, he’s got to come through that, and after that let’s see what happens.

When asked if a fight with Whyte is realisitic, Warren added: “I don’t know, in this sport anything can happen.

“It’d be great if it could happen, it would be great for British heavyweight boxing.

“Tyson, at the moment, I don’t want him getting derailed or thinking above the next fight, he needs to get his next fight out of the way.

“Once that’s done then obviously it’s a conversation to be had.”

Warren also claimed that a rematch between Fury and Wilder will happen in early 2019, following the American’s first round stoppage victory over Dominic Breazeale on Saturday night.

He said: “That fight will happen, I’m absolutely convinced of it.

“I’m sure it’s going to happen early next year.

“I was hoping it would happen by the end of the year but Tyson’s got a commitment on June 15 and then Deontay’s got a fight in autumn.

“Hopefully after those two fights, these guys will get it on.”