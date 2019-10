Coastal ABC held their home show at the Red Rose Community Centre on Saturday, October 26.

Chloe Weaver, Dan Docherty and Tom Sharp all took part in skills bouts, while Reece MacMillan was in attendance to support his brother, Alex, who won via a unanimous decision against Sam Coates from Macclessfield.

Will Mitchell had a really good win over Dade Fishwick while Dan James and Harrison Woodruff both lost split decisions.