Isaac Lowe successfully defended his WBC International Featherweight title at the weekend, beating Mexican Alberto Guevara on points at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 'Westgate Warrior' dropped his opponent in the eighth round, and despite both fighters having points deducted, the Morecambe man was a unanimous winner, with two judges scoring the fight 96-87 in his favour, while the other had Lowe winning 95-88.

Isaac Lowe's on his way to the ring. Picture: Mikey Williams/Top Rank freelance Buy a Photo

Isaac Lowe connects with a big left hook. Picture: Mikey Williams/Top Rank freelance Buy a Photo

Isaac Lowe in the ring holding a British flag. Picture: Mikey Williams/Top Rank freelance Buy a Photo

Isaac Lowe with Andy Lee before his fight with Alberto Guevara. Picture: Mikey Williams/Top Rank freelance Buy a Photo

View more