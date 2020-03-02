Deontay Wilder to fight Tyson Fury for third time after triggering rematch clause

Deontay Wilder has repeated his desire to reclaim the world heavyweight title from Tyson Fury.

Wilder was stopped in the seventh round by Fury last weekend and blamed the weight of his ring-walk costume for his defeat.

And the American wasted little time in invoking a rematch clause which makes it likely he and Fury will soon face off for a third time.

In a video message posted on his Twitter account, Wilder said: “I want to let you know that your king is here and we ain’t going nowhere.

“I will rise again. I am strong, I am king. You can’t take my pride. I am a warrior. I am a king that will never give up.

“We will rise again. We will regain the title. I will be back. We will hold our heads up high.

“Your king is in great spirit and we will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title. I will see you in a few months.”

Meanwhile, promoter Bob Arum says Wilder will fight Fury for a third time this summer.

Wilder had 30 days to call a rematch and Arum, Fury’s US promoter, says he has been “formally notified” by the American’s team that they intend to do so.

Arum told Ringside Reporter Live: “Wilder’s representatives formally notified us last night that they have accepted the rematch.

“It’s going to happen in the summer, before the Olympics.”

The Olympics start in Tokyo on July 24.

Wilder’s decision is set to put a Fury-Anthony Joshua showdown on the backburner, with the latter set to defend his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles against Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June.