Dave Chisnall to meet Michael van Gerwen in the BoyleSports World Grand Prix final in Dublin

Dave Chisnall and Michael van Gerwen will clash in the 2019 BoyleSports World Grand Prix final on Saturday following their big semi-final victories over Glen Durrant and Chris Dobey respectively.

Chisnall won through to his second World Grand Prix final with a 4-1 defeat of Durrant, as he bids to erase the memory of a 6-0 whitewash to Phil Taylor in the 2013 showpiece.

The world number 11 was flawless in his finishing as he took the first set without reply, before Durrant took out 154 and 87 as he levelled in the same manner in set two.

Chisnall, though, landed the maximum 170 checkout as he came from a leg down to win the third set in a deciding leg, and the fourth went also all the way.

Durrant led 2-1 before Chisnall took out a 140 finish and then punished the Lakeside champion’s miss at tops for the set in the deciding leg to open up a 3-1 lead in the match.

Chisnall moved to the brink of victory at 2-0 in set five, with Durrant then finishing 112 to save the game before landing double 10 to level the set, only to see his rival take the deciding leg on top to seal the win.

“I enjoyed it and I’m over the moon to be in the final,” said Chisnall.

“Glen’s such a good player and he made it tough for me. He’s a three-time world champion and he never gave up.

“I scored well but my starting wasn’t brilliant and I struggled to hit tops tonight.

“Double 18 saved me a few times too and the 170 was special, but the fourth set was the crucial one.

“It was nip and tuck and Glen could have won that fourth set, so the 25 I took out was massive. I’m very happy to be through but I want to play better in the final.

“I was poor in the 2013 final and I only won two legs, but that’s gone now and I want to win the title this time.

Reigning champion van Gerwen remains on course to retain the title for the first time following his imperious defeat of Dobey.

The world number one punished three missed finishing doubles from Dobey in the opening leg and asserted his dominance by taking the opening set 3-1.

Dobey – appearing in his first televised semi-final – hit back strongly to lead 2-0 in the second with legs of 13 and 14 darts, only to see van Gerwen take the next two to level before a 156 checkout sealed the set for the Dutchman.

Van Gerwen also came from 1-0 and 2-1 behind to win the third set, hitting a 13-darter in the deciding leg, as he charged towards a victory which was sealed in ruthless fashion as he took the fourth set without reply.

“My record against Dave is great but I still have to make sure I perform in the final,” said van Gerwen.

“I have to keep putting him under pressure to that he starts missing but he’s been brilliant in this tournament so far.”