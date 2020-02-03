Dave Chisnall suffers Ladbrokes Masters quarter-final defeat

Dave Chisnall’s hopes of winning the 2020 Ladbrokes Masters ended at the quarter-final stage on Sunday.

Chisnall was beaten in emphatic fashion, losing 10-0 to eventual winner Peter Wright during their last eight meeting in Milton Keynes.

The 2016 runner-up, Chisnall had reached the quarter-final following a tense 10-8 victory against Daryl Gurney.

Chisnall, who sported a pair of spectacles on stage for the first time, took out finishes of 100 and 74 to lead 5-2 before world number seven Gurney hit back with checkouts of 117 and 81 to level at 5-5.

The next six legs were shared to make it 8-8 but four missed double attempts from Gurney across the next two legs were punished by Chisnall, who consigned the Northern Irishman to a third defeat in the first round in as many outings at the event.

“It was hard but I’m feeling good and did a job tonight,” said Chisnall.

“I kept getting two or three legs in front and Daryl kept coming back at me, and it was a game that could’ve gone either way.

“I’ve got the new glasses and I can see a little bit better but it was tough – it wasn’t the glasses annoying me, I’m getting headaches because I’m still getting used to them.

“I’m also throwing from a little bit lower and I was flicking the dart a little bit, but I’ll keep working on my game.”

Having beaten Chisnall, Wright saw off Gary Anderson 11-7 in the semi-final to set up a final against Michael Smith, who edged out Nathan Aspinall 11-10.

Wright claimed an 11-10 victory in the final after Smith squandered three match darts in the deciding leg.

“I’m a very lucky player tonight, Michael should’ve won that,” admitted Wright.

“I’ve been in his position many times before, so I know how he’s feeling and it’s not nice.”