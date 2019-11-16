Dave Chisnall suffers defeat in BoyleSports Grand Slam of Darts quarter-final

Dave Chisnall’s hopes of winning the BoyleSports Grand Slam of Darts ended with a quarter-final defeat on Friday night.

Chisnall went down 16-12 to Peter Wright in Wolverhampton after winning his group games and getting the better of Ryan Harrington in the last 16.

The match began with trading holds of throw with neither looking able to take advantage until the seventh leg when Wright pinned tops for a 65 checkout to break and take the lead.

That advantage didn’t last long though as Chisnall broke back immediately with a 72 finish and levelled the match at 4-4 before going on to hold and then break again to take a 6-4 lead.

Wright returned from the second interval wielding a new set of flights, which didn’t immediately seem to change his fortunes as Chisnall extended his lead to 8-5.

The Scot then kicked in to gear, stringing together a run of eight consecutive legs, including a stunning 131 checkout, finishing tops-tops to move five clear.

Chisnall produced a fightback of his own to get within one leg, but despite his defiance and 10 maximums, it was Wright who progressed.

“I’m feeling confident again, that was a good match and I’m glad to beat a great player like Dave,” said Wright, who had an average of 101.25.