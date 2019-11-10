Dave Chisnall reaches BoyleSports Grand Slam of Darts’ last 16 following Rob Cross victory

Dave Chisnall won again on Sunday
Dave Chisnall won again on Sunday

Dave Chisnall booked his place in the last 16 of this year’s BoyleSports Grand Slam of Darts after a 5-3 win against Rob Cross on Sunday afternoon.

After sharing the first two legs, Chisnall broke Cross’ throw in the third to move 2-1 ahead.

That soon became a lead of 3-1, and although Cross got to within one at 4-3, Chisnall took out double 10 in the eighth leg to secure his progress.

It was his second 5-3 win in as many group games after seeing off Jamie Hughes on Saturday.

“I’m over the moon to win and be through,” said Chisnall, the World Grand Prix runner-up in Dublin last month.

“When you play the world number two you know you’ve got to battle and I did, it wasn’t pretty but I got the job done.

“I’m here to get as far as I can and it would be lovely to go one better than in Dublin.”

It means Cross now faces Jamie Hughes in a straight shootout on Monday night to see who joins Chisnall in qualifying from Group E.

Hughes had earlier defeated Lisa Ashton 5-1 with Chisnall’s final group game coming against the four-time women’s world champion, also on Monday evening.