Dave Chisnall progresses into round three of the William Hill World Darts Championship

Two-time William Hill World Championship quarter-finalist Dave Chisnall safely secured his passage through to the third round with a 3-1 win against Vincent van der Voort.

Although Chisnall struggled to produce his trademark high scoring on a consistent basis, his accuracy on the outer ring saw him miss just five darts at double to keep van der Voort at bay.

Chisnall, who has enjoyed a return to form in 2019, will face another Dutchman, Jeffrey de Zwaan in round three on Monday evening.

“I’m really happy with the win, Vincent is a top player so I’m relieved to get a difficult first game out of the way,” said Chisnall.

“I’ve changed darts but it’s not just that, I feel relaxed playing and I probably want it more now than ever before.

“I’ve never practiced like this for a World Championship and hopefully this year we’re going to see the best version of myself.

“If I play my best game all the way through, who knows what could happen?”