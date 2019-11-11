Dave Chisnall makes it three wins from three at the BoyleSports Grand Slam of Darts

Dave Chisnall raced into the last 16 of this year’s BoyleSports Grand Slam of Darts after finishing the group stage with a 100 per cent record.

Chisnall made it three wins from three on Monday night with a 5-1 win against Lisa Ashton seeing him finish top of Group E.

It means he now faces Ryan Harrington in one of four second round matches to be played on Wednesday evening.

Chisnall claimed the first three legs against Ashton, and although she pulled one back, Chisnall could not be stopped.

He had ensured qualification from Group E on Sunday, beating Rob Cross 5-3 to force the world number two into a shootout with Jamie Hughes, which Cross won 5-4 to set up a meeting with Peter Wright.