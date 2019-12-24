Dave Chisnall knocked out of the William Hill Word Darts Championship

Dave Chisnall exited the William Hill World Darts Championship following defeat in the third round to Jeffrey de Zwaan.

The Dutchman produced the highest-quality performance of the competition to beat Chisnall 4-3 at London’s Alexandra Palace.

De Zwaan averaged 106.09, the highest recorded at this year’s event, and hit 53 per cent of his double attempts to reach the last 16.

“It felt amazing to play like that and to beat a great player in Dave Chisnall,” said de Zwaan.

“I wasn’t actually playing that well in practice but the confidence was there on stage and that’s what you must have to beat a player like Dave.”

A match which featured 17 180s saw the opening four sets shared before de Zwaan fired in back-to-back 12-dart legs in the fifth to go 3-2 up.

The pair continued to trade blows as two-time World Championship quarter-finalist Chisnall replied in kind with two 12-dart legs on his way to levelling it back up at 3-3 in sets.

De Zwaan put his foot on the gas in the deciding leg, not allowing Chisnall a dart at double with legs of 14, 10 and 15 darts sealing one of his finest victories.