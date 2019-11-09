Dave Chisnall claims victory in opening BoyleSports Grand Slam of Darts group match

Dave Chisnall began his BoyleSports Grand Slam of Darts campaign with a 5-3 win against Jamie Hughes on Saturday afternoon.

Chisnall’s early 124 finish was cancelled out by Hughes’ 121 as the pair hit the bull to get off the mark, with the World Grand Prix finalist adding six perfect darts on his way to a 2-1 lead in their Group E encounter.

Hughes took the next two to move 3-2 up, but paid the price for missing his chance to open a two leg cushion as Chisnall stepped in to level.

He then broke throw with an 81 finish before closing out the win, ending with five doubles from six attempts.

The other match in the group saw Rob Cross defeat Lisa Ashton.

The four-time women’s world champion caused the number two seed some nervous moments in the early stages, hitting a 177 in leg one and a 180 as she levelled in leg two.

Cross moved 3-1 up before Ashton landed tops to capitalise on misses from her opponent in the fifth leg.

However, the World Matchplay and European Championship winner proved too strong as he closed out a 5-2 win.

The second round of matches take place from 1pm on Sunday with Chisnall facing Cross and Hughes meeting Ashton.