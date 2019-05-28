Chisnall loses out to Van Gerwen in Dutch Masters quarter finals

Dave Chisnall was beaten by eventual finalist Michael van Gerwen on Sunday night at the 2019 Dutch Darts Masters.

The Morecambe man ran out a comfortable 6-2 winner over Steve Beaton in the second round before seeing off German Darts Championship runner-up Ricky Evans 6-5 on Thursday afternoon.

However, Chisnall’s hopes of winning the tournament were ended on Sunday by Van Gerwen, with the Dutchman going on to win 6-4.

Van Gerwen then went on to beat Gerwyn Price 7-6 in the semi finals to set up a final against Ian White.

However, White backed up his European Darts Grand Prix triumph earlier in May by going all the way at the Ijsselhallen to rack up a third European Tour title in less than 12 months.

Van Gerwen was seeking a sixth successive Dutch Darts Masters crown in front of a partisan home crowd, but the world number one never led in the final of the £140,000 tournament as a gutsy White prevailed in a gripping contest.

“It’s a great feeling to win this title, I always wanted to play Michael and beat him in a final so this shows I can do it,” said White, who pocketed the £25,000 top prize for the victory and moves up to 10th in the Order of Merit.

“It was difficult playing in front of the Dutch crowd, but I understand they want Michael to win.

“I’ve been in quite a few finals lately, I’ve been playing well on the European Tour and this will help with my performances in TV events going forward.

“This is still a big stage and hopefully when I go to the World Matchplay I will do it up there as well, then I’ll be flying up the top 10.”