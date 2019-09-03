Chisnall knocked out of Austrian Darts Championship by Evans

Dave Chisnall crashed out of the Austrian Darts Championship in Vienna on Sunday, losing 6-3 to Ricky Evans.

Chisnall began his challenge to follow up June’s Danish Darts Open win with a second European Tour title of the year with a fine 6-2 win over Dietmar Burger on Saturday in round two.

The Austrian qualifier led 1-0 and 2-1, but Chisnall moved ahead for the first time by finishing 106 to break in leg five, and pulled clear to seal victory with six doubles from eight attempts and a 99 average.

However, the Morecambe man lost out to Evans on Sunday afternoon, although his opponent was beaten 6-0 at the quarter final stage to Michael van Gerwen.

In the end, home hero Mensur Suljovic took the glory with a rousing comeback from 6-3 down to win Sunday’s final against Van Gerwen 8-7.

Having never previously won a stage match in his home city, the Austrian number one rose to the challenge as he claimed his third PDC European Tour title, scooping a £25,000 top prize at the Multiversum Schwechat.

Van Gerwen played his part in a hugely entertaining final, taking a 2-0 lead and then landing a brilliant 10-darter as he moved 3-2 up.

Suljovic capitalised on three missed doubles to level in leg six, only for Van Gerwen to take the next three as he moved 6-3 up.

Four missed doubles in leg 10 from the World Champion allowed Suljovic to hit back, and he then took out 121 and 86 to delight the Vienna crowd by pulling level.

A miss at double 15 for a 150 checkout in the next from the Austrian allowed Van Gerwen to move a leg away from the title at 7-6, with Suljovic then taking the game to a decider by holding throw in leg 14.

A timely 180 from Van Gerwen saw him be the first to a finish in the final leg, but he missed the bull to take out 84 before Suljovic checked out 70 on his favoured double 14 to claim a momentous victory.

Suljovic had earlier enjoyed wins over James Wilson, Ian White and Vincent van der Voort to move into the final, before becoming only the sixth player to win three or more European Tour titles.