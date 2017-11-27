Chisnall knocked out in second round of Players Championship Finals

Dave Chisnall paid for a poor start as he crashed out of the Mr Green Sport Players Championship Finals on Saturday.

The Morecambe ace was knocked out in the second round after a surprise 6-3 defeat to Irishman William O’Connor at the Butlins Minehead Resort.

Chizzy missed 10 darts at a double before finally getting on the board at 4-1.

He then landed double five to break O’Connor’s throw for the first time to reduce the arrears to just two legs but it was too little, too late as he bowed out in the last 32.

Chisnall had edged through an 11-leg contest when he overcome Joe Murnan in a decider 6-5 in Friday’s first round.

Michael van Gerwen’s amazing run of form continued as he won a third successive title at on Sunday night, defeating Jonny Clayton 11-2 in the final.

The Dutchman has won the European Championship, World Series of Darts Finals and Grand Slam of Darts titles over the past month, and extended his unbeaten streak to 28 matches as he scooped the £100,000 title.