Chisnall edged out by eventual winner Dolan

Dave Chisnall was beaten in the last 16 of the Players Championship 22 in Hildesheim on Sunday, losing to eventual tournament winner Brendan Dolan 6-5.

Chisnall was also in action on Saturday when he again lost at the last 16 stage, this time at the Players Championship 21, going down 6-3 to Danny Noppert, who went on to reach the semi finals.

Moving on to Sunday, the Morecambe darts ace took on Northern Irishman Dolan, who averaged almost 107 to dump Chisnall out of the competition.

Dolan repeated that scoreline in a quarter-final win over Glen Durrant, and averaged over 100 again in a 7-3 semi-final win over Cody Harris.

The opening stages of the final proved tight as Dolan and Wattimena shared the opening four legs, before a 13-darter saw the Northern Irishman break in leg five.

Wattimena finished 86 to break back and level, but a superb 11-darter from Dolan sparked a run of four straight legs as he moved one away from victory at 7-3.

Wattimena landed 180s in the next two as legs of 13 and 14 darts saw the Dutchman battle back, but Dolan finished 108 to emotionally secure the title.

A tearful Dolan admitted: “I just can’t believe it. It’s brilliant, absolutely brilliant.

“I’ve worked so hard and I haven’t got results out of it. Yesterday, the way I played was unbelievably bad and I sent my wife a text. She told me to wise up.

“I used to always say that if I get past the first round then I’m dangerous.

“I’ve tried really hard this last 18 months and not got the results, but I’ve performed really well.

“I think I’ve got the luck on the day today and it’s just great to get a win.”