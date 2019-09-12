Chisnall beaten by Wade in final

James Wade won his fifth PDC title of the year at Players Championship 24 in Barnsley on Wednesday after beating Morecambe’s Dave Chisnall in the final.

Wade, whose four previous wins in 2019 also came at Players Championship events, continued his consistent floor form to pocket yet another £10,000 top prize.

The final between Wade and Chisnall saw a meeting of two players who were yet to lose a ranking final this year, but it was Wade who prevailed to maintain his unbeaten record.

“It was a nerve-wracking final,” Wade admitted.

“I thought I was going to have it over and done with a lot quicker than I did but it’s onwards and upwards from here.”

A slow start to the final from Danish Darts Open champion Chisnall was punished by Wade, who took out 76 to break throw in the opening leg, before finding double one in leg three for a second break of throw.

From there, Wade maintained his commanding position with holds of throw, while Chisnall needed to take out a magnificent 126 finish on the bull to hold throw at 5-2.

Another three holds of throw followed, as Wade went within a leg of the match at 7-3, before Chisnall held and then took out 98 in two darts for a first break of throw to stay alive at 7-5.

Chisnall then inadvertently left 14 but made no mistake on double seven to go within a leg of Wade for the first time, only for Wade to find his favourite double ten with his last dart in hand for an 82 checkout to seal victory.