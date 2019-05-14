Cheerleader Lauren wins gold medal in Orlando

A Heysham teenager recently returned home with a gold medal after being part of England’s all girl junior squad at the International Cheerleading Union World Championships in Orlando, Florida.

Lauren Helme, 17, was part of the team who topped the podium after overcoming tough competition in Japan, who came second, and Austria, who took the bronze medal.

Lauren travelled to London in November to try out for the Team England Junior All Girl Advanced and was successful at securing a place on the team as a speciality tumbler.

She is currently an athlete for Baystormers Cheerleaders based on White Lund in Morecambe and travelled to London at least once a month for training sessions for Team England.

The ICU World Championships began in Orlando, starting with the Junior Category on Wednesday, April 24.

Whilst in Orlando Lauren and her Baystormers team mate, Jess Belmont, who flew out to Orlando to support Lauren, were contacted and requested to fill in on Rising Stars Ellipse – a senior all girl level five team based in Manchester. This team had suffered last minute injuries and Lauren and Jess kindly agreed to step in.

They travelled to Manchester each Saturday in the run up to flying out to Orlando for training, with the USASF World Championships beginning on Saturday, April 27.

Lauren and Jess competed that day with Rising Stars Ellipse and with their score finished in fifth position on the first day after competing against 44 other teams, and advanced to the day two finals.

On the second day they came third, securing bronze medals and a globe with Rising Stars.

They are the first British all girl level five team to globe at the World Championships.

These girls have worked and trained tirelessly to reach their goals.

Meanwhile, another team mate Kara Dawson from Baystormers, who also flew out to support Lauren, requested to fill in for another injured athlete on Cheerforce Odyssey a team based in Telford.