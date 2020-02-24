Big fight in pictures: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury
Morecambe's Tyson Fury claimed the WBC Heavyweight title in Las Vegas at the weekend after stopping Deontay Wilder in the seventh round.
Here are some photos from that remarkable fight.
Deontay Wilder removes his mask. Picture: Ryan Haley/Premier Boxing Champions
Deontay Wilder connects with his trademark right hand, but Tyson Fury is able to take it well. Picture: Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Tyson Fury has Deontay Wilder backed up on the ropes. Picture: Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Tyson Fury punishes Deontay Wilder in the corner. Picture: Mikey Williams/Top Rank
