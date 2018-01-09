Award-winner Callum Rodriguez enjoys fine start to 2018

Rising Morecambe jockey Callum Rodriguez has enjoyed a strong start to 2018.

A breakthrough 2017 saw the former amateur boxer hit the headlines with a stunning ride to win the prestigious Ebor Handicap at York aboard Nakeeta in August.

It was a victory that saw Rodriguez win the 2017 Flat Ride of the Year as part of the Stobart Lesters At the Races awards.

He triumphed in a public vote and was presented with his honour live on the channel at the end of December having already landed the Future Stars series staged by Go Racing in Yorkshire.

Having picked up 39 winners in 2017, Rodriguez already has two his name in the new year after coming home first in his opening two rides.

First he triumphed aboard Energia Flavio at Wolverhampton on January 3 and then the resort jockey made it two out of two at Newcastle the following day on Symbolic Star.

In total it is two winners from his first five rides in 2018 after outings at Southwell on January 5 and Wolverhampton on Monday, January 8.

Rodriguez, part of Michael Dods’ Denton Hall yard in Darlington having previously been with Richard Ford at the Lancashire Racing Stables near Garstang, has also recently spent time in America picking up more valuable experience.