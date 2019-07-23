Mixed weekend as Harley crashes but claims three wins in Anglesey

Harley Rushton had a mixed weekend recently in the latest round of the National Classic Racing Motorcycle Club Championship at the Anglesey circuit in Wales.

The 24 year old from Ingleton took three class wins and a second place finish aboard his 350 Craven Honda, although his bike did sustain some damage when he crashed on the opening lap of the 500 ACU race.

Saturday’s races were spent in damp conditions early on after rain in the morning.

Harley successfully won both 350cc twin races aboard the Craven Honda on the Saturday and he was placed sixth and fifth in the 500cc races on the Craven Manx Norton.

He also qualified in seventh place on the Craven Manx Norton for Sunday’s ACU 500cc race.

Welsh sunshine greeted the Craven Classic Racing Team on Sunday morning with clear skies and warm weather, ideal conditions for racing.

Harley had a cracking race on the Craven Honda 350 in the morning, taking the outright race win after some close battles at the front.

He managed to beat some very experienced racers as he set the pace, edging closer to the lap record time.

Harley started the day on the Craven Manx with a seventh place finish in the club race where he felt comfortable with the pace.

Unfortunately, in the 500 ACU race, after a strong start Harley had a huge high-side at turn three on the opening lap.

He was okay, just battered and bruised, but the bike was not repairable in time for any further races on Sunday.

The Craven Honda was still ready though and with Harley declared fit he was back out for the final race of the day, where he claimed a consolidating second place to add to his points tally over the weekend.

Speaking afterwards, Harley said: “Obviously I never like to have a big crash over the weekend, but I am okay and the bike will repair so we have to take the positives after three wins in the 350 twins’ class, one being outright over the rest of the classes.

“I was getting close to the lap record pace so was pleased with the speed of the Craven Honda, the bike was running well.

“This weekend could have been worse so I’m leaving the meeting positive about my good results and everything else will mend ready for the next round at Donington Park in four weeks’ time.”