‘Mind games won’t work’: Isaac Lowe not bothered by Ryan Walsh no-show

Isaac Lowe says he wasn’t phased by a no-show from opponent Ryan Walsh at the press conference ahead of their British title clash.

Isaac Lowe at the press conference ahead of his British title clash with Ryan Walsh.

The pair were set to go head-to-head for the first time with the countdown on to their meeting for the Lord Lonsdale belt on the George Groves-Chris Eubank Jnr undercard at the Manchester Arena on Saturday.

There was no sign of British featherweight champion Walsh on Monday though leaving Lowe and other fighters on the bill to address the gathered media.

“He’s probably and home trying to get some weight off,” said the unbeaten Westgate Warrior.

“Or he’s not here today because he’s playing mind games. It won’t work.

“I’ve got one thing in my mind and that’s winning the British title and not just beating him but I want to knock him out.

“I’ve always said I believe my destiny is to win a world title and I believe I’m good enough to do it.

“I’ve always said I’m a lot better than British class and I’ve got a chance on Saturday night to show it.

“I know I’m in for a hard fight and it’s going to be a hard night’s work but I’m very confident of going in there and doing a job on Ryan Walsh.”