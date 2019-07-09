LRGS retain festival trophy

Lancaster Royal Grammar School 1st XI have retained the Royal Grammar School Cricket Festival trophy for the second year in a row.

Only twice before has a team defended and retained the trophy in the history of the competition.

Mr Mason, Head of Cricket at LRGS said: “The boys were absolutely brilliant, both on and off the pitch and this was commented on by a number of staff and umpires and even groundsmen.

“I was very proud of them and what they have achieved and they were absolutely shattered by the end of day five.

“Going into the final round of fixtures the boys knew that if they beat the host school RGS Worcester they would lift the trophy and, sure enough, 50s from Ben, Hamza and Charlie allowed us to post a very competitive total of 242 in our 50 overs.

“In reply, some tight bowling and a terrific spell of spin bowling from skipper Rohan in his last LRGS game (five wickets) allowed LRGS to bowl Worcester out some 40 runs short and to win the trophy outright for the second year in succession. Honourable mentions should also go to Joe, who scored an unbeaten 120 versus RGS Newcastle, Ben and Jivitesh, who both scored 50s against RGS High Wycombe and both James and Joel consistently picked up wickets in every game.”

Mr Mason added: “Thank you to all staff who have had to cover lessons in our absence or have been affected by boys being absent.

“Your patience and support is not taken for granted and both Mr Ledward and I are very grateful.”