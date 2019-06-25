Lancaster stay top of division after convincing victory at New Longton

Lancaster remain top of the Palace Shield Premier Division after a nine-wicket victory away at New Longton on Saturday.

The home side lost the toss and were put into bat first, and they were only able to amass 115 runs before being bowled out by Lancaster’s effective attack.

New Longton captain Paul Fairhurst (2) was the first man to fall when he was bowled by Lancaster captain Charlie Swarbrick (1-27), as the hosts’ top order fell.

Joseph Pym (4) was run out by Laurie Atkinson while Sajid Nalbandh (5) was caught by Swarbrick off Liam Moffat (1-41).

Ben Simpkins (3) was bowled by Iain Perrieman (5-18), before opener Aidan Walsh finally fell after a knock of 28, he was caught by Sam Moorby off the bowling of Kieran Moffat (1-21).

Perrieman struck again to remove Samuel Steeple (11), who at least made double figures, and Sam Dears came and went without scoring, Perrieman picking up another wicket LBW.

Ethan Fairhurst came to the crease and helped the home team to reach the 100 mark, he finished on 34 not out but he ran out of batting partners as Perrieman got rid of Nathan Carroll (0) LBW and Ricky Thompson (4).

Chris Hadfield came in at number 11 but he didn’t score a single run before being bowled by Sandy Richards as New Longton were all out for 115 in 33.4 overs, leaving Lancaster in a dominant position.

The Lune Road side made light work of their target, losing just one wicket in the process.

Steven Fisher (18) was bowled by Chris Hadfield (1-27), but that wicket was as good as it got for the home team as Jamie Heywood (54no) reached his half century and captain Swarbrick finished on 38 not out, Lancaster finishing on 118-1 from just 18 overs.

The result sees Lancaster five points clear at the top of the table.