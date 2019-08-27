Lancaster closing in on Premier title

Lancaster closed in on the Palace Shield Premier Division title on Saturday following their 71 run victory over South Shore at Lune Road.

Lancaster were put into bat first and were all out for 145, with Charlie Swarbrick (66) top scoring.

There were also double figure knocks from Iain Perrieman (10), Kieran Moffat (12), Lee Sparks (16), Lee Marshall (14) and Ben Simm (10).

South Shore were only able to reach 74 in reply, with only Luke Jardine (19) reaching double figures.

Simm (4-29), Perrieman (3-13) and Liam Moffat (2-15) took the wickets for the Lune Road club as Lancaster extended their lead at the top to 35 points with just three games remaining.

Morecambe are in second place following their win at the weekend, seeing off Eccleston by 15 runs.

Batting first, Morecambe were all out for just 112, opener Sam Owen (32) playing a starring role for the Woodhill Lane side while there were also contributions from captain Ryan Pearson (21) and Andrew Creech (12).

Thomas Wilkinson (5-40), Stewart White (4-22) and Michael Atkinson (1-21) were the wicket takers for the home side.

Morecambe quickly got into Eccleston though, dismissing the hosts for 97 inside 32 overs.

Wilkinson managed a knock of 24 while Mark Jeffers (18) was the only other notable run scorer.

Jamie Cassidy (4-40) was the main wicket taker, but Tommy Clough (2-23), Andy Bird (2-11) and Graeme Cassidy (1-17) also got among the wickets to earn Morecambe an important 12 points.

Meanwhile, in Division One A, Torrisholme were beaten by Withnell Fold, losing by 32 runs.

Withnell captain Gavin Cooper won the toss and decided to put his side into bat first, and they managed 125 before being bowled out in 40 overs. Phil Sparrow (2-17), Dan Woods (2-25), Jack Andreae (2-22), Josh Wills (1-31), James Eccles (1-26) and Jack Heap (1-0) took the wickets.

In reply, Torrisholme were bowled out for 93, with only Dan Woods (26) and James Cookson (19) making double figures.