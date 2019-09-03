Lancaster beat Morecambe to clinch Premier title

Lancaster clinched the Palace Shield title on Saturday after beating second place Morecambe by six wickets at Woodhill Lane.

Morecambe captain Ryan Pearson won the toss and elected to bat first, but Luke Pearson was bowled without scoring off Nathan Whitehead (4-49).

However, fellow-opener Sam Owen (52) and captain Pearson (54) put on an impressive partnership, although the former was eventually out LBW to Whitehead while Pearson was caught by the Lancaster man off the bowling off Lune Road skipper Ben Simm (2-40).

Whitehead was in superb form, also taking the wickets of Andrew Creech (8) lbw and Deno Baker (0), who was caught by Steven Fisher.

Alex Briggs reached double figures but after a knock of 13 he was out LBW to Charlie Swarbrick (4-27), and the Lancaster bowler also removed Graeme Cassidy (3) and Reuben Orr (2) as Morecambe began to struggle.

Swarbrick removed Freddie Deeks (1) as well while Simm had Tommy Clough (0) caught by Whitehead as the home side were all out for 155 in just over 44 overs.

Lancaster reached their total comfortably, despite openers Jamie Heywood (8) and Fisher (48) being run out.

Swarbrick only managed a knock of eight before being caught by Orr off Jamie Cassidy (1-42) and Kieran Moffat (3) was caught by Deeks off Graeme Cassidy (1-39), but Whitehead (51no) and Laurie Atkinson (20no) saw things out as Lancaster finished on 156-4 from 39 overs to clinch the title.

Meanwhile, in Division One A, Torrisholme were beaten by Mawdesley by 14 runs.

Mawdesley were put into bat first, finishing on 126-7, but Torrisholme could only manage 112-9 in reply, despite six batsmen reaching double figures.