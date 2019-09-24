Kirkby Lonsdale 43-7 Carlisle

Kirkby Lonsdale picked up a much-needed win on Saturday, beating Carlisle 43-7 at Underley Park.

The home side took the lead when, from a line out, they drove for the line and despite strong Carlisle resistance, Reece Tomlinson and Harlan Corrie powered over together for the first try, Ryan Terry converting at the end of the first quarter.

With 44minutes on the clock Kirkby’s Harry Huddleston split the Carlisle defence with a run, he was eventually tackled but the tireless Storey was on hand to finish the job with try two in the right corner and the sides went in at half -time with the score 12 -0 and not much in it.

Carlisle came out firing for the second half and took play well into Kirkby territory with all 15 up in attack but were completely undone by an intercept from Armstrong – the Kirkby man outpaced all would-be chasers to score try three under the posts, Terry’s conversion making it 19 – 0 after three minutes of the second period.

Three minutes later it was Huddleston again with a jinking run taking him over by the corner flag for the bonus point fourth try to make it 24 -0.

James Thompson then ground ed the ball for his team’s fifth try going into the last quarter and Andrew Bargh cut in off his wing and ran at the defence to score, Chris Ramwell converting to extend the lead to 36-0.

Carlisle did score the try they deserved when their stand-off Connor ran through by the posts, the conversion finally putting them on the board at 36-7.

Huddleston scored the final try with a big assist from Storey, the conversion from Ramwell making the final score 43-7.