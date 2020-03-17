Kirkby Lonsdale 29-14 Lymm

It was wet and windy at Underley Park for this mid -able contest between Kirkby Lonsdale and Lymm, with the hosts runing outr 29-14 winners.

Lymm kicked off towards the town but it was Kirkby who scored first with a penalty from stand off Mike Fearon to make it 3-0.

Mike Fearon slots another long range penalty.

Kirkby were having the better of the exchanges and they extended their lead when scrum half Ben Walker took a tap and go from a penalty, an elusive run which took play into the Lymm 22m where Kirkby were awarded a scrum.

The Kirkby pack was solid in the set piece all day and they delivered good ball.

Flanker Stu Storey put in a typically penetrating run and when he was tackled prop Dan Thompson got involved, cleverly feeding Fearon who scored the first try wide

out.

He was unable to convert but Kirkby now led 8-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Next on the score sheet was the ever-improving young winger Ryan Allwood with a fine try, Fearon converting from the touchline to extend the lead to 15-0 as half time approached.

Lymm did open their account with a converted try to make the score 15-7 but this was wiped out by a wonderful individual try from Harry Huddleston.

A pacy weaving run that finished under the posts, Fearon’s tap over conversion extended the lead to 22-7 and with three tries to one it had definitely been Kirkby’s half.

Lymm are a very good side with slick backs and as expected they came out fighting in the second half.

Kirkby were forced onto the back foot and had a lot of defending to do but as we have seen many times the team spirit, fitness, tireless individual commitment and technical organisation can deliver this and Lymm ran into that impenetrable wall.

To great cheers Dave Barton joined the fray from the bench and having absorbed the pressure Kirkby went looking for the bonus point fourth try which came from a combination of team work and individual skills from Walker and Huddleston.

The latter crossed the whitewash for the try, Fearon hammering the nail in with the conversion to make it 29 – 7 and that was enough.

Lymm did weigh in with a late consolation try which was converted to make the final score 29-14 but the day and the win were convincingly Kirkby’s.

This win reduces teams in the relegation zone to improbable mathematical possibilities of overtaking Kirkby and it is safe to say their position in the league is now secured.

This in a season which has thrown many challenges at the squad, the coaches, the physios and the faithful but each, in their own way, have endured, prevailed and delivered.