Kirkby Lonsdale 19-18 Rossendale

Kirkby Lonsdale just edged out Rossendale on Saturday with a narrow 19-18 victory at Underley Park.

A high tackle gave Rossendale a penalty which they converted to break the deadlock and take the lead at 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

In first half injury time, a gap opened up and Rossendale’s classy stand off Lewis Allen went through to score under the posts, the conversion was the last kick of the half and the teams turned around with the score at 10-0.

The first score in the second half also went to the visitors when Kirkby’s second row Reece Tomlinson was penalised and given a straight yellow card, the away side converted the penalty to extend their lead to 13-0.

However, 15 minutes into the second half, Ben Walker darted through and set up Harry Huddleston to score Kirkby’s first try.

Dan Thompson then added another try for the home side, Ryan Terry converting, but Rossendale hit back with a try of their own shortly after to make it 18-12.

Stu Storey scored again for Kirkby in time added on to make it 18-17, and Terry’s conversion won the game for the hosts.