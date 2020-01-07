Kirkby Lonsdale 16-30 Harrogate

Harrogate arrived at Underley Park in second place in the league, and, after beating Kirkby Lonsdale 30-16, that’s where they stayed.

Mike Fearon kicked a penalty from some 25m to give Kirkby the lead with 10 minutes played and they extended their advantage on the half hour mark when scrum half Ben Walker picked up and made a break through the Harrogate defence.

He was tackled just short of the line but the pressure was on and the forwards eventually drove over, prop Dan Thompson scoring the try. It was an easy conversion for Fearon and Kirkby, justifiably, led 10-0.

With 40 minutes almost up Gate put a penalty to touch near the right corner flag and from the lineout they worked the ball over, the touchline conversion was well wide but the visitors were on the board at 10-5.

Then in injury time, taking Kirkby’s restart Harrogate ran the ball back down the right touchline, tackles were missed and they were through the Kirkby defence to score by the posts to lead 12-10.

Fearon was then on target with an excellently struck penalty from 36m to put Kirkby back in the lead at 13 -12 when the half time whistle went.

Harrogate kicked a penalty to regain the lead at 13-15 early in the second half and they repeated exactly the same moments later, extending their lead to 13-18. Harrogate then gleefully picked up after a fumbled pass and scored an unconverted try to lead 13-23.

Fearon successfully kicked a penalty to bring Kirkby into losing bonus point range, seven points adrift at 16-23 as the game went into injury time.

However, in the fifth minute of injury time Harrogate scored by the posts, converting to make the final score 16-30 with the conversion on the final whistle,