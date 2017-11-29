Kaizen youngster impress on competitive debut at European Championships

Kaizen Academy’s young team came away with an impressive medal haul from the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu European Championships in Wolverhampton.

The 15-strong squad picked up nine bronze and six silver medals in what was the youth team’s first official competition against opposition from all over the world.

On a busy weekend brothers Roman and Sonny Noon were first up and despite having only been training for less than a month decided to jump up to the highest level to gain some early experience.

After grinding out results against far more experienced opponents they came away with silver in Junior 1 and bronze in Teen 1 respectively.

Another pair of competing brothers were youth team mainstays Seth and Reuben Hutchinson, both competing in Teen 2.

Reuben was outpointed in his fight by an extremely well versed opponent, while Seth picked up a bronze after being disqualified for using an advanced guard not permitted under the rules.

Also competing on Saturday in the nogi were Oliver Jones and Ehsan Currington.

The former showed off some fantastic wrestling but had to settle for silver while Ehsan managed to use some excellent strategy to get the better of a much more aggressive opponent before losing out in the semi-finals by just two points.

Jack Gent was in action on both days impressing as he picked up a silver and a bronze.

Dan Buckley kept his composure too and fought with real intensity to also take home a bronze medal.

Ismail Mahmoud had two medals to show for his efforts with a silver and a bronze thanks to an impressive guard game.

In the teens Lewis Trowse pulled out a series of devastating throws as he lost out in the nogi by just two points.

Then in the gi he scored one of the fasted wins of the weekend before settling for silver.

Kaizen’s gi girls Amber Allington-Moore and Laura Rooney both did the club proud.

The former, having only been training for around three months, faced the ultimate winner of her division and gave her a tough test.

Laura also faced an extremely versed opponent first up, and scored a great takedown for an early lead, before getting caught in an armbar.

Teen heavyweight Leon Mitchell ripped through the competition in both the nogi and the gi, becoming a victim of his own experience as he fell foul of certain holds as per the competition rules.

Lone Juvenile competitor William Thompson impressed in both competitions.