Jordan and Sparrow tear into Hoghton order as Torrisholme secure win

Torrisholme edged clear of the drop zone on Saturday with an eight-wicket win over fellow-strugglers Hoghton in the Palace Shield Division One A.

Hoghton captain Matt Parkinson won the toss and decided to put his team in to bat first.

However, the hosts were unable to post a competitive total and were all out for just 73 in 25.3 overs.

Dean Eccles (2) fell early on when he was caught and bowled by Phil Sparrow (4-47), and the bowler then bowled Neil Eccles (1) to grab his second wicket of the day.

Neil Jordan (4-15) also got in on the act, he removed Adam Chapman (4) LBW, Irfan Motala (0), Sarfraz Diwan (0) LBW, and opener Mohmed Banka, who top scored with a knock of 23 before being caught by James Cookson.

Will Monks (14) managed double figures but he was then bowled by Sparrow, as was Andrew Smith (1), while captain Parkinson fell to Liam Pemberton (1-11) with the help of Jordan, who took the catch.

Joseph Wills ran out Imran Motala (4), leaving Zack Smith on his own at the crease on two not out.

Torrisholme reached their target in 16.3 overs, losing just two wickets in the process.

Despite making a good start, Wills was eventually bowled by Sarfraz Diwan (1-12) after a knock of 36, while Joel Stewart (13) also reached double figures before falling to Motala (1-15).

It didn’t matter though because Stuart Errington (18no) and James Cookson (2no) saw the game out for Torrisholme, with the visitors finishing on 74-2,picking up 12 points in the process which moved them up to mid-table. Torrisholme were back in action on Sunday in the Meyler Cup quarter finals, but they were eliminated by Thornton Cleveleys, losing by 16 runs.

Batting first, Thornton’s order impressed with Joshua Vincent (30), Jon Eade (27), Joshua Sackfield (41), Cameron Chisholm (18), Daniel Howard (34), Rick Blampied (29no) and Oliver Vincent (10no) all reaching double figures as the home side finished on 230-7.

Wills (3-33), Joel Stewart (2-24), Jack Heap (1-32) and Bryson Little (1-31) all took wickets for Torrisholme.

In reply, Torrisholme fell short, finishing on 214-8, although there were impressive knocks from Bryson Little (93) and Joel Stewart (50).

Jack Heap (27) and Stuart Errington (25) also contributed but Torrisholme failed to reach their revised target of 231 from 40 overs.