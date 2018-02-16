Isaac Lowe’s trainer admits Ryan Walsh clash is tough to read

Isaac Lowe’s trainer admits he is finding his charge’s British title clash with Ryan Walsh a tough fight to read.

Jimmy Harrington dishes out instructions at his Freedom ABC gym.

The pair meet for the Norfolk man’s Lord Lonsdale belt this Saturday night on the undercard of George Groves and Chris Eubank Jnr’s World Boxing Super Series semi-final at the Manchester Arena

Walsh is the more experienced, the 31-year-old having contested 25 fights to Lowe’s 16, and has won the belt outright but the Westgate Warrrior’s cornerman Jimmy Harrington is expecting a motivated champion on the night.

“It’s a tricky one to work out,” said the Doncaster trainer.

“Has he still got the ambition, drive and determination?

“You could say of course he has because he hates Isaac Lowe.

“At 31, he may be in the gym constantly, but father time catches up with everyone.

“There’s been bits on media platforms where parts of sparring have been shown.

“I don’t take anything from that, sparring is sparring.

“We’re preparing Isaac Lowe for the very, very, very, very best opponent he’s ever faced and the best Ryan Walsh.”

A sold out crowd and pay-per-view audience await the pair, something Harrington is no stranger to having worked with Jamie McDonnell in world title fights on major shows including Carl Froch’s rematch with George Groves at Wembley Stadium.

“That side of things doesn’t phase me, I’m concentrating solely on Isaac Lowe,” he said.

“People say it’s great to be on the big stages but the most rounds I’ll watch on that night will be 12.

“If Isaac goes six rounds I’ll watch six, if he goes the distance I’ll watch 12.

“My main focus on February 17 is Isaac Lowe from walking in to that arena to walking out.

“For that young man to lift that British title and take it back home to Morecambe, bring it to the gym here, is a big, big thing for him.

“He knows how much it means. To himself first and foremost, but also for his family, for the town and for the gym too.”

The pair have worked together for almost three years, training based at Harrington’s Freedom Boxing Club in the grounds of Lindholme Prison.

“We have a laugh but we row too,” he said.

“I’ll scream at him and he’ll scream at me and 30 seconds later that’s gone.

“That shows there’s a respect and understanding between us both.

“It’s a great working relationship.

“I don’t say it’s my way or the highway and you’re out of here.

“There’s a little bit of give and take.”