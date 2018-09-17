Isaac Lowe's rematch with Ryan Walsh set to land on Oleksandr Usyk-Tony Bellew card

Isaac Lowe’s British title rematch is set to feature on a major undercard before the year is out.

ALSO READ: Isaac Lowe's words of advice from Ricky Hatton as Morecambe featherweight's new team starts with win in Belfast

Morecambe’s former Commonwealth featherweight champion is in line to feature as part of the supporting cast when Tony Bellow challenges undisputed world cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk at the Manchester Arena on November 10.

Isaac Lowe, left, and Ryan Walsh are set to meet again in November

Unbeaten Lowe, 15-0-3, as a professional, will face Lonsdale belt holder Ryan Walsh for a second time after the pair battled to a thrilling 12-round draw at the same venue back in February.

The pair were slated to meet on Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom show at the Copper Box Arena on October 27.

But with a catalogue of domestic match-ups added to the card Lowe-Walsh has been moved to the following month on what is set to be a major Sky Sports Box Office bill.

While Usyk-Bellew has been officially announced, confirmation of the Westgate Warrior’s spot on the card is expected to be formally confirmed in the coming weeks.

Isaac Lowe on his way to victory in Belfast last time out. Picture: Frank Warren promotions

Since coming agonisingly close to adding the British title to his English and Commonwealth title triumphs, Lowe has changed his training set-up.

He has left long-time cornerman, Doncaster-based Jimmy Harrington, and linked up with Tyson Fury’s trainer Ben Davison at Ricky Hatton’s gym in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

The 24-year-old worked with his new coach for the first time when he kept busy with a routine points win over Jose Hernandez at Windsor Park in Belfast last month.

Walsh, 22-2-2, is the far more experienced figure at 32. His second meeting with Lowe will be his seventh British title fight alone.

Tony Bellew

Like the Morecambe man, the Norfolk fighter has also faced Dennis Ceylan in a European title challenge out in Denmark.

While Walsh lost on points over 12 rounds in October 2016, Lowe’s meeting with the former Olympian ended in a technical draw the following March.

The main event on November 10 is one of the most eagerly anticipated fights of 2018.

Pound-for-pound star Usyk made history by outclassing Murat Gassiev to become the first Cruiserweight to hold all four recognised belts, following victory in the inaugural World Boxing Super Series win in July.

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates winning the World Boxing Super Series

The 31-year-old won Olympic, World and European amateur golds before blitzing his way to the top of the 200lb division after only 15 fights, but former WBC champion Bellew believes he will become the first man to beat him.

The popular Liverpudlian heads into battle after two victories over David Haye