‘He doesn’t like me and I’m not a big fan of him’: Isaac Lowe expects thriller with Ryan Walsh

Isaac Lowe believes the mutual dislike between him and British featherweight champion Ryan Walsh will lead to their clash being a thriller.

Isaac Lowe.

The pair battle for the Norfolk man’s Lord Lonsdale belt on the undercard of George Groves’ meeting with Chris Eubank Jnr at the sold-out Manchester Arena on February 17.

Lowe and Walsh have gone back and forth on social media in the build-up with many seeing Morecambe’s former English and Commonwealth champion as the instigator.

“I’ve just been wanting the fight that’s all,” said the unbeaten 24-year-old, looking to become the first British professional boxing champion from the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

“I work everybody, I’m just playing and like a laugh and a joke.

British champion Ryan Walsh.

“For some reason he doesn’t like me and I’m not a big fan of him to be fair.

“If he doesn’t like me then hopefully that makes the fight better because we could stand in the middle of the ring and have a tear up and we’ll see how good he is.

“At the end of the fight, once I’ve won that British title I don’t mind shaking his hand and buying him a pint because I can assure you I’ll be having one.”

Walsh, 31, is the more established fighter having been involved in five British title fights, winning the prestigious strap outright.

Lowe insists however he will show his potential goes beyond domestic level.

“He’s a good British champion, that’s what he is,” said the former Lancaster Boxing Academy man.

“No disrespect but I think I called him out after my third pro fight.

“Maybe I was young and foolish to be doing that but I’ve been pro nearly six years and he’s been at British level for six years.

“He went up to European level and got found out. It was a close fight but he lost fair and square. He didn’t get robbed, he got beaten.

“If I’m going to be better than British level and get to where I think I can then I’ve not just got to beat Ryan Walsh but I’ve got to make a statement and put on a display that shows how good I am going to be.

“It’s make or break for him. If he loses then I can’t see him going anywhere, he’s 31.”

The pair have mutual opponents in former European champion Dennis Ceylan and Belfast’s Marco McCullough.

“I’m not one to look back at fights because I just think about what’s going to happen on the night,” Lowe said. “We can go on and on and I’m sure he’ll look at my opponents and look at me and he’ll pick weaknesses in me.

“But it comes down to the 17th of February.

“I’m looking forward to it and seeing what he can bring. The only way I can see him beating me is knocking me out.

“If it does that then all well and good but I don’t think he can catch me.”