Youngsters impress in Lancaster City trials event

Lancaster City boss Mark Fell (photo: Tony North)

The club held a trials event last weekend for young players looking to relaunch their careers in semi-professional football.

More than 40 players took part in the event which targeted mainly players who have been released by Football League clubs and Fell revealed a number of them had caught his eye.

“It went really well,” said Fell. “There were lots of good young players – players who weren’t actually on our radar who have come out of clubs.

“That’s good for us because it’s meant we have had a wider reach than what we have had before.

“What it all means for us is that we are certainly going to invite a few of them back into training with us and we’ll see where that goes.

“There were actually a lot of professional clubs in attendance who would have had a look at a number of them potentially.

“So it was a very worthwhile exercise and we will just have to wait and see what it ultimately brings us.

“If it means that we will get a couple of players in for next season who could add to our squad then that would mean last weekend was a very worthwhile exercise.

“I guess it remains to be seen at the moment but we have certainly touched base with a few of them.

“It’s always difficult to pick the standard of a player at an event like that.

“You have to sort of look at and understand the standard that everybody is at.

“We will have to put them with our players and then we will have a better understanding of exactly where they are at.

“There were certainly a number of players who looked the part and looked like they could manage playing at Northern Premier League standard.”

Meanwhile, the club has announced details of a pre-season tournament which they will host towards the end of July.

City will be joined by Clitheroe, Ashton Athletic and Nelson for the inaugural Lockstep Trophy.

Two semi-finals will take place at Giant Axe with City taking on Nelson on Tuesday, July 20 with Ashton and Clitheroe locking horns a day later on Wednesday, July 21.