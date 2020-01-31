What can Morecambe expect to do on deadline day?

Having experienced a busy January transfer window, can Morecambe fans expect to see anything done on deadline day?

Shrimps boss Derek Adams has revamped his squad in January to try and build a team capable of pulling away from the foot of League Two.

To that end, Jordan Slew, Christian Mbulu and Toumani Diagouraga have been brought to the Globe Arena as well as loanees Christoffer Mafoumbi, Ryan Cooney, Adam Phillips.

Adams has spoken previously about the need to trim the squad with Andrew Tutte and Adam Buxton made available.

George Tanner, Lewis Alessandra and Joe Lynch have departed the club, while some of the younger players have gone out on loan to get some game time under their belts.

With the Shrimps at Cheltenham Town tomorrow, it would seem likely that any deals would be concluded sooner rather than later today.

Having brought in players to address the goalkeeping, defensive, midfield and wide areas, a striker would seem the likeliest target.

Alessandra hadn’t scored since September but remains the club’s joint top leading scorer this season with five goals.