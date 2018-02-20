West Lancs: Slyne seen off by leaders as Garstang are held

Slyne-with-Hest fell to a 5-0 home defeat to West Lancashire League Premier Division leaders Blackpool Wren Rovers on Saturday.

Carl Eastwood opened the scoring for the visitors on 20 minutes, and Bradley Gill made it 2-0 on 33 minutes to give Wren Rovers a two-goal half-time advantage.

Michael Clarke made it three just four minutes into the second half, and Danny Morris put the game well beyond doubt two minutes later as the visitors made a flying start to the second period.

Eastwood finished the goalscoring off four minutes from the end as Slyne dropped down to fifth in the league table, and are now 22 points adrift of their opponents.

Meanwhile, Garstang lost ground to Blackpool Wren Rovers after a 1-1 draw away at Southport Hesketh.

Jonny Hothershall did give Garstang the lead after just five minutes, but the hosts equalised through Luke Smith after 26 minutes to earn his team a share of the spoils.

Garstang are now 14 points behind Blackpool Wren Rovers, but they do still have six games in hand despite the seemingly big points gap.