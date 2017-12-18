‘We lost out in all departments’: Morecambe boss Jim Bentley on Barnet defeat

Jim Bentley said his Morecambe side were second best in all departments in their 2-1 defeat at Barnet on Saturday.

The Shrimps’ boss was unhappy with his team’s display against a side that started the day at the bottom of League Two and hadn’t won at home since September.

Bentley’s men have however developed a worrying habit of dropping vital points to teams around them at the foot of the table such as Crawley, Forest Green and Crewe something that could have a major effect on where they finish in the league come May.

Morecambe are currently 20th, just two points clear of the drop zone ahead of a busy festive period kicking off at Mansfield on Saturday.

He said: “We toyed with the idea of making changes for the game but we were so good against Coventry the week before that it seemed the right decision to keep faith with those that did so well in that match.

“But hindsight is a wonderful thing and we just didn’t perform anywhere near that level.

“We spoke about complacency before the game but from minute one we were pretty poor.

“Last week was as good as we have been and the first half in this game was as poor as we have been and that’s our problem at the moment.

“It’s all well and good getting yourself up for a big game against Coventry in front of a decent crowd but when you have to travel to a team that are bottom of the league in front of a small attendance that is where you should be sniffing blood and we just didn’t do that.

“We lost out in all departments.

“They dominated us in midfield, we looked lacklustre and didn’t have the same desire or energy up top that we had last week.

“In the end we were given a lifeline when they missed a penalty and we had a go and could have got a draw out of it.”

After the trip to 10th in the table Mansfield, the Shrimps have back-to-back home games against high-flying Notts County on Boxing Day and fellow strugglers Yeovil on December 29.

A derby at Lancashire rivals Accrington follows on New Year’s Day.