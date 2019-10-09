Warrington Town 2-2 Lancaster City

Lancaster City managed to salvage a point late on at Warrington Town on Tuesday night thanks to a superb Rob Wilson strike.

It was an eventful game which saw three first half goals and two sendings off before Wilson fired in an 87th minute equaliser.

Warrington took the lead in the eighth minute when City keeper Sam Ashton came off his line to claim a corner but let the ball slip out of his hands, hitting the head of the Dave Raven and into the Dolly Blues’ net.

City equalised five minutes later though when the Blues were awarded a freekick in a dangerous position and Paul Dawson left Warrington keeper McMillan with no chance whatsoever, his shot was struck the top left corner to make it 1-1 after just 13 minutes.

Rowan Roache then went close for City on the 15 minute mark – he turned in the box but his volley went over the bar, and a minute later Wilson had a shot at goal that was deflected wide for a corner.

From the resulting setpiece the Dolly Blues should have taken the lead but Simon Wills fired his effort over the bar from close range, and in the 24th minute City were punished for their missed chances.

A cross from the left came in and Gray headed against the bar, the ball was moved out wide to the right and another cross was put into the box and this time Garrity was on hand to score the home side’s second goal of the game.

However, Warrington were reduced to 10 men three minutes later when Jennings was sent off after appearing to kick Dawson in the head whilst on the floor.

It was Glen Steel’s turn to go close for City in the 32nd minute when he took the ball off Charlie Bailey 30 yards out but his shot went over the bar.

City continued to put pressure on Warrington and a minute before half time Lewis Fensome broke down the right and received the ball from Dawson, but the shot was brilliantly saved by McMillan to keep the hosts ahead going into the break.

Roache fired another shot over the bar just two minutes into the second half and Wilson tried his luck from outside the box minutes later but his shot went behind for a goalkick as City went looking for the equaliser.

Warrington could have put the game to bed in the 57th minute though when Mackreth rounded Sam Ashton, despite the City keeper getting a hand to it, but Dawson came to the Dolly Blues’ rescue with some last ditch defending.

City were then reduced to 10 men in the 74th minute when captain Wills was shown a second yellow card to leave both teams a man short.

Substitute Charlie Bailey shot straight at McMillan from distance in the 85th minute but two minutes later he broke forward again and played in Wilson beautifully, who volleyed home superbly to earn the Blues a share of the spoils.