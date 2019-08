Morecambe begin their new League Two season tomorrow when Grimsby Town visit the Globe Arena.

In terms of results, the Shrimps have had an up-and-down pre-season with wins against Bamber Bridge, Everton's U23s and Marine, as well as losses against FC United of Manchester, Barrow and Accrington Stanley.

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley

Watch as manager Jim Bentley reflects on their preparations for the new campaign.