UPDATED - Transfer gossip: Deadline day

Deadline day is here so these are the stories making the news so far today....

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Lancashire Post: Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill seems set for a move to West Ham United after both clubs agreed a fee.

Blackpool Gazette: Fleetwood Town have rejected a six-figure bid from an unnamed League One club for Devante Cole - and it’s understood they have not received a bid from Rangers for the striker either.

Burnley Express: Burnley boss Sean Dyche is keen to add to his defence with Arsenal’s Rob Holding and Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall two names linked.

Wigan Post: Wigan Athletic are bracing themselves for a deadline-day fight to hold on to Nick Powell after Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion had a second bid in the space of a few hours rejected.

Lancashire Post: Eoin Doyle has left Preston North End on loan and returned to Oldham Athletic for the rest of the season.

Wigan Post: Latics’ boss Paul Cook admits he may look out for one or two incomings ahead of tonight’s deadline.

Burnley Express: Sean Dyche may be keen to strenghen Burnley’s options in midfield.

Blackpool Gazette: Blackpool are bracing themselves for bids concerning defender Will Aimson.

Burnley Express: Clarets centre-half Tom Anderson has been loaned to Doncaster Rovers for the rest of the season.

Lancashire Post: Oxford United midfielder Ryan Ledson remains a target for PNE but a deal is proving difficult.

Burnley Express: Teenage winger Marley Blair has signed an 18-month professional contract with Burnley.