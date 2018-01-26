UPDATED: Deadline day countdown - January 26

The latest transfer rumours surrounding North West clubs before the window closes next week....

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Blackpool Gazette: Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer says he wants to add to his squad but admits it is ‘not proving possible’ at this time.

Wigan Post: Swansea City loanee Jay Fulton has become Wigan Athletic’s third January signing after Jamie Walker and James Vaughan.

Blackpool Gazette: Fleetwood Town’s January shopping is believed to be over after the loan signing of Preston North End’s Kevin O’Connor - but Godswill Ekpolo has left the club and joined Merida AD for an undisclosed fee.

Burnley Express: Jack Cork believes the Clarets have brought in two potential ‘game-changers’ with the arrivals of Aaron Lennon and Georges-Kevin N’Koudou.

Blackpool Gazette: Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer admits the potential of losing at least one of his players before next week’s transfer deadline is a ‘concern’.

Daily Mail: Spanish striker Sandro Ramirez has told Everton he wants to leave the club.