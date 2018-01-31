Transfer gossip: Deadline day

Deadline day is here so these are the stories making the news so far this morning....

Lancashire Post: Preston North End ‘have no intention’ of selling striker Jordan Hugill amid interest from Crystal Palace.

Wigan Post: Latics’ boss Paul Cook admits he may look out for one or two incomings ahead of tonight’s deadline.

Lancashire Post: Oxford United midfielder Ryan Ledson remains a target for PNE but a deal is proving difficult.

Daily Mirror: Roma have been in contact with Manchester United concerning defender Daley Blind.

Daily Star: Manchester City will have to pay £70m for Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

Daily Mail: Wolfsburg are trying to persuade Liverpool’s Lazar Markovic to join them rather than Swansea City.