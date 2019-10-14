Spanish camera crew turn up to film Millhead v Marsh clash

Amateur football went international at the weekend when a Spanish TV crew flew in to film the Millhead versus Marsh United game in the North Lancashire League.

Journalists at a very popular channel in Spain got in touch with Millhead after seeing online images of the club’s quirky ground, Iodine Park, which is largely enclosed by a former quarry.

Club officials responded enthusiastically and worked with the channel to clear the way for an offbeat feature likely to bring homespun amateur football in Carnforth to a very large audience abroad.

Crew from the channel watched Friday night’s England game against the Czech Republic with Millhead members before turning their attention to the action at Iodine Park the following day.

It was all part of Non-League Day, an initiative to promote lower levels of football on Saturdays when the Premier League and Championship take a break because of international matches.

Unfortunately for the home side, they went down 4-0 to goals by Danny Smith (2), Chris Davis and Wayne Beswick in the Senior Challenge Cup, but it proved a day to remember nonetheless.

The crew tweeted: “It has been a real pleasure to enter the life of Millhead FC for a day. This field, Iodine Park, is another story.”

Millhead replied: “A great visit today and we can’t wait to see the footage.”

Elsewhere Trimpell and Bare Rangers won through in the cup with a 5-3 home victory over King George, fending off a late fightback after leading 4-0 at half-time through two goals – one a penalty – by Mark Murphy plus strikes by Jamie Ulyatt and Peter Marrin.

Penalties by Ryan Rodriguez either side of a reply by Tony Turner gave King George hope before Jamie Huddleston caused Trimpell some worry with a third. Arnside also progressed with a 3-2 home win over Storeys, Sam Reid, James Wright and Adam Richardson scoring for Arnside, while Boy’s Club went through 3-0 at the expense of Morecambe Royals with goals by James Short, Andy Fagan and Christian Iacob.

In the first division Bolton-le-Sands continued their remarkable run with a 2-1 win at Marsh United Reserves thanks to goals by Adam Fisher and Adam Binns, while in the second division Joel Creech scored five as Trimpell and Bare Rangers’ third team edged Halton Rangers Reserves 6-5.