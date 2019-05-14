Slyne put seven past Southport but just miss out on title

Slyne-with-Hest just fell short in the race for the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division title on Saturday, but The Slugs did all they could, beating Southport Hesketh 7-2 at Bottomdale Road.

Slyne knew going into the game that they were always going to need Fulwood Amateurs to slip up at home to Coppull United, but unfortunately for them, the league leaders recorded an equally convincing win, beating the visitors 5-0 as they went on to win the league on goal difference. Slyne started their game with Southport Hesketh on the front foot and they made an early breakthrough.

A short corner was played to Mike Aspin on the right and he fired the ball across goal – his effort found Garry Hunter who flicked the ball into the net to give his side the lead after just three minutes.

Slyne then doubled their advantage in the seventh minute when Hunter played a lovely first time pass in behind the defence out on the right. The cross came in and Reece Pearce rose highest to plant a superb header back across goal and past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Zach Clark made it 3-0 after 16 minutes when he was brilliantly played in by Hunter, the Slyne striker knocked the ball past the centre back and fired his shot into the far corner, leaving the keeper with no chance.

Slyne got their fourth goal in the 33rd minute when Clark cut in from the left and his right footed cross found Jamie Hastings unmarked at the far post for a simple header into the net.

However, Southport Hesketh weren’t done yet and in the 62nd minute they pulled a goal back through Jack McCluskie with a well struck left footed effort.

Three minutes later it was 4-2 when Dan Singleton brilliantly turned his marker inside the area onto his left foot, and he beat Slyne keeper Callum Morris to give his side a lifeline in the game.

Slyne reestablished their dominance though in the 70th minute when a lovely ball over the top by Gavin Clark found Zach Clark, who controlled smashed the bouncing ball into the far corner with his left foot 18 yards out.

Clark was found with an almost identical pass six minutes later, this time he was brought down in the area by the defender and a penalty was awarded. Up stepped Hastings and he slotted the ball home to make it 6-2 and claim his second goal of the day.

Hunter rounded off the scoring after being played in by Hastings, the keeper made a smart save to deny him the first time but the ball fell kindly to Hunter on the rebound and he made no mistake from close range to make it 7-2 in the 80th minute.